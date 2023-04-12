Advertise
Tucson job market rebounds from the pandemic

Tucson’s employment gains in 2022 grew even faster at 3.2%. While slower than the state or the nation, it was the fastest job growth in 16 years.
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Despite the national job shortage, Tucson’s job industry is rebounding and growing from the pandemic.

In 2022, Tucson was well on its way to replacing all the jobs lost during the early months of the pandemic.

“Tucson added about 12,000 jobs last year, and as you noted, that’s 3.2% growth. That’s pretty rapid growth for Tucson,” said George Hammond, an economist at the University of Arizona Eller College of Management.

In 2022, employment in Tucson increased by 3.2%. This was up from 2021 when growth was 2.1% and a drastic increase from the 4.5% decline in 2020 due to the pandemic.

While the growth is slower than the state at 4.2%, it was the city’s fastest job growth in 16 years.

While the city is still recovering from the pandemic, this period has been beneficial to job growth.

“It’s not just that we’re recovering from the pandemic, although that’s part of what’s going on. There’s still a lot of demand in the economy for goods and services, and that’s translating into strong job growth around the country around the state and here in Tucson,” said Hammond.

Hammond added that one of the reasons behind the positive recovery was the state’s position during the pandemic.

“We didn’t experience as big of a pandemic drop, as many other states in the US, particularly those on the coast. You know really what drove that was that the pandemic restrictions in Arizona were not as restrictive as they were in some of those other states,” said Hammond.

The sectors that have seen the largest growth in jobs are retail and manufacturing.

“There’s been really strong manufacturing job growth, particularly here in Arizona. Tucson has been able to follow that trend and generate a little over 1000 additional manufacturing jobs compared to where we were before the pandemic began,” said Hammond.

There are also several sectors in need of employees to fill open positions.

“The sectors that are still recovering like leisure and hospitality, government, health care jobs, there are going to be opportunities there, as well as in manufacturing, construction, financial activities, even professional and business services. I think we’ll see some pretty strong growth going forward,” said Hammond.

A large number of job openings has put Tucson in a better position for the future.

“Most forecasts that I’ve seen these days are expecting fairly mild US downturn sometime later in 2023, or maybe 2024. If it is a fairly mild or moderate US downturn, I think Arizona and Tucson will come through that in good shape. You’ll see minimal if any job losses as the as the nation goes through a mild to a moderate downturn,” said Hammond.

Hammond added that for people looking for a job, now is the best time as there is plenty of positions to fill.

