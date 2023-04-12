Tucson police investigating fatal crash in Midtown.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on E. Broadway Blvd. and S. Randolph Way on Tuesday, April 11 after 7:00 p.m.

Police say the involved driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say to please avoid the area & use an alternate route.

