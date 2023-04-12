Tucson police investigating fatal crash in Midtown
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on E. Broadway Blvd. and S. Randolph Way on Tuesday, April 11 after 7:00 p.m.
Police say the involved driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say to please avoid the area & use an alternate route.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.