Tucson police investigating fatal crash in Midtown

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist on E. Broadway Blvd. and S. Randolph Way on Tuesday, April 11 after 7:00 p.m.

Police say the involved driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say to please avoid the area & use an alternate route.

