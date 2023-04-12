Advertise
University of Arizona College of Law canceled all in-person classes on Monday

Source: (PxHere)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona College of Law canceled all in-person classes on Monday, April 10.

Classes will be held online on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The University released the following statement:

“There was not and is not a direct threat at this time, and employees were given the choice to continue to work in the building or work from home.”

13 News will keep you updated as information becomes available.

