University of Arizona’s a cappella group amplifying the odds

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An all-student-run a cappella group at the University of Arizona is bringing the treble as they prepare to perform on the big stage.

This is the first time a group from Arizona will be representing the state in this competition which inspired the movie series Pitch Perfect.

Alaina Wegner and Caroline Blethen are amplifying the odds by leading their group to New York to compete in the 2023 International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella Finals.

The two who both are seniors are taking a high note or two from those members who came before.

“I like to think about with us going to New York we are representing every single person that has stepped foot in Amplified,” Wegner said. “They were part of the journey of getting us to where we are today.”

Amplified is a student-run and directed a cappella group at the University of Arizona.

The group ranges from engineering to pre-med students all bringing their unique gifts to create the perfect pitch.

“It’s really a time for me to disconnect from anything else that may be going on in my life,” Blethen said. “I can come and be really present in what we are singing about.”

Just this past month the group out-sung teams from all over the southwest. They took first place in the semi-finals which helped path the way to the international stage.

“No matter what we place at these competitions,” Wegner said. ”At the end of the day, people are going to remember us because we did something different and we sang different music than the other groups.”

The group will perform a ten-minute assembly competing against teams from all over the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

“In our New York performance, I think people can expect to hear something new and tear at their heartstrings just a little,” Wegner said. “I always say it’s my goal to make people cry with our singing like happy cry.”

The competition is just the start of the a cappella group. Amplified is in the process of making an album so fans can take their pitch-perfect sound on the go.

The album will be available on all streaming services and the two say the release will be another opportunity to keep the music going.

In the meantime, the group is looking for donations to help them get to the Big Apple.

“We just again feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to compete,” Blethen said. “To be the first team from Arizona to be able to do that, so we are just gracious to any help, anyone can provide us.”

To help the group reach NYC, they have created a GoFundMe to make sure all members have the chance to compete.

The Amplified A Cappella group will compete in the 2023 International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella Finals in New York on April 29th.

You can listen to the group on Spotify here.

13 News wishes the team good luck!

