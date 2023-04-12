Woman reportedly steals ambulance, crashes into 5 vehicles in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing an ambulance and crashing into five vehicles in north Phoenix on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a crash near Cave Creek and Thunderbird roads. Officers learned that a woman had stolen a Phoenix ambulance and collided with several cars. Police say five vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. No other injuries were reported.

The woman was taken into custody by Phoenix police. The intersection near Cactus, Thunderbird, and Cave Creek Roads is currently shut down as officers work to clear and scene and investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening.

