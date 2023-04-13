Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cincinnati-area woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say

The woman told Blue Ash police she was taking a stand. ‘This is my Rosa Parks moment.’
Karen Ivery
Karen Ivery(Blue Ash Police Department)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam video shows the arrest of a woman who allegedly told Target employees they should give her items for free because she deserved reparations.

It happened last October at the Target on Plainfield Road in Blue Ash, according to Blue Ash police.

Reading resident Karen Ivery, 37, became “belligerent” and “totally unruly” when it became apparent she couldn’t pay for the merchandise that had been scanned, totaling $1,051, the Target cashier told police, according to court filings.

“I decided to take a stand,” Ivery later told police, as shown in bodycam footage. “This is my Rosa Parks moment.”

The cashier flagged a supervisor, who told police Ivery asked that Target give her reparations “and then went on a spiel about how I’ve lived a privileged life and she’s owed this,” the supervisor told police.

The supervisor said Ivery pushed her into the soda machines at the cafe counter. “I put my hands on her shoulders, attempting to keep some space between us, but her body was physically touching mine,” the supervisor told police.

Ivery then went “haywire” and “started screaming,” the supervisor said.

Bodycam footage shows Ivery telling officers she was trying to have a “larger conversation” about “how money works.”

“We all know money has not treated people equally,” she said, per the bodycam footage. Later, she added: “The system is rigged against people doing the right thing.”

A manager tried and failed to calm Ivery down, at which point he walked back to the security office, the supervisor told police.

He said he tried to shut and lock the door, but Ivery forced her way into the office. That’s when he punched her “in fear for my safety,” he said.

Police charged Ivery with disorderly conduct and menacing.

She was convicted on the disorderly conduct count and sentenced to one day in jail and fined $110.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
How hot will this year’s summer get?
How hot will this year’s summer get? Experts weigh in on record-breaking heat
The crash happened at East Broadway Boulevard and South Randolph Way on Tuesday, April 11,...
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Reid Park
While it may be pretty to look at, it can cause a rash similar to poison ivy if you come in...
Scorpion Weed: Be cautious of this purple flower
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt

Latest News

School Safety Program pushes for more school resource officers on campuses across Arizona
School Safety Program pushes for more school resource officers on campuses across Arizona
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Fourth Avenue in Tucson
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
School Safety Program pushes for more school resource officers on campuses across Arizona
School Safety Program pushes for more school resource officers on campuses across Arizona