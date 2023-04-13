Cyclovia to showcase new bike routes in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The annual miles-long block party closes Tucson’s public streets twice a year to reimagine roads as places for outdoor activities.

This years’ spring route is one repeated from 2018, with four activity hubs featuring food, entertainment, free bike repairs and more.

This event is not a race. Instead, enjoy free activities as you make your way through each of the participating neighborhoods. At each one, expect free giveaways, health screenings, helmets, bike repairs, live music, performances and more.

Roads along the route will be closed and organizers warn parking will be limited. The day is dedicated to eliminating car pollution so traveling by public transportation like the city bus is encouraged.

This event provides an economic boost for businesses along the route. Different shops plan to offer promotions for those who stop by.

This year’s route also showcases many of the new bike routes in midtown and around the university.

“A lot of those have been undergoing improvements lately, so they have more signalized crossings or more signage. So those are routes that people can use year-round to bike or use alternative routes of transportation besides a car,” Living Streets Alliance Lead Project Manager Patricia Swartz said.

Cyclovia Tucson is a great way to safely become familiar with new infrastructure improvements made for different ways to get around the city without a car.

The event kicks off Sunday at 9 a.m. and is scheduled until 3 p.m.

