Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Thursday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A trough will dig through the region today, dropping highs into the low 80s and upper 70s to wrap up the workweek. This system will also bring the threat for blowing dust and critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday as winds gust up to 40 mph and relative humidity drops to 10-15%. Winds relax this weekend with sunny skies and highs warming back to 90° Sunday. Our average high in Tucson is 82° to 83° this time of year.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Red Flag Warning from 11 AM to 8 PM. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:  Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:  Sunny skies with a high near 90°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
The crash happened at East Broadway Boulevard and South Randolph Way on Tuesday, April 11,...
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Reid Park
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for our area.
ACTION DAY: Red flag warning issued for Tucson for Thursday
File Graphic
Pedestrian killed in Tucson crash
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Thursday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023
13 News First Alert Forecast Wednesday, April 12, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12, 2023
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for our area.
ACTION DAY: Red flag warning issued for Tucson for Thursday