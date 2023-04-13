FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A trough will dig through the region today, dropping highs into the low 80s and upper 70s to wrap up the workweek. This system will also bring the threat for blowing dust and critical fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area from 11 AM to 8 PM Thursday as winds gust up to 40 mph and relative humidity drops to 10-15%. Winds relax this weekend with sunny skies and highs warming back to 90° Sunday. Our average high in Tucson is 82° to 83° this time of year.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Red Flag Warning from 11 AM to 8 PM. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 90°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

