Head-on semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video

Officials are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after two semi-trucks collided. (Iowa Dept. of Transportation via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (CNN) - Officials in Iowa are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road after dashcam video shows two semi-trucks colliding head-on.

The chilling video released Friday by Iowa’s Department of Transportation shows a truck driving on Interstate 80 last week. Traveling about 65 miles per hour, the truck suddenly slams into another truck stopped in that lane.

While the video is shocking to watch, both drivers suffered only minor injuries.

A second camera from inside the cab shows the driver of the approaching truck. Officials say he wasn’t paying attention to the road, and they’re trying to figure out what he was looking at.

Investigators say the driver of the stopped truck had been going in the opposite direction, lost control and wound up in oncoming traffic. That driver was cited for failing to maintain control.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

