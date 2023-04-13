High pollution advisory issued for Rillito Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a high pollution advisory for Rillito today, April 13.

This is due to high levels of dust this morning and the possibility for blowing dust this afternoon.

Winds are expected to be 20-25 miles per hour throughout the day.

The AZDEQ says dust levels should begin to return to normal by the weekend.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease, and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

Exposure to particulate matter can increase can cause symptoms such as itchy eyes, nose and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and upper respiratory issues.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says people can help reduce ozone by doing any of the following:

Use gas or electric instead of burning wood

Limit the lighting of fireworks

Ride transit, carpool or telework

Eliminate all unnecessary driving and/or combine trips

Avoid dirt roads

Avoid the use of leaf blowers

If burning wood for heat or food preparation, use dry wood (burning wet wood releases more particulate matter)

