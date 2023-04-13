Local non-profit launches website to help you find the perfect school for your child

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Finding the perfect school for your little one just got a lot easier thanks to a local nonprofit.

Tucson-based Community Investment Corporation launched a new website called, MySchoolsTucson.org, to provide resources and unbiased information to Pima County families about local schools.

The development of the website is CIC’s response to a 2022 survey it conducted of more than 1,100 K-12 Arizona parents. The survey showed that parents feel overwhelmed when choosing a school and don’t have a place where they can go to get unbiased information.

“Educational landscape in Arizona is much different than it was 10 to 20 years ago,” said Scott Evans, Director of Family and School Engagement.

Families with lower incomes have less access to school information. The way they interact with schools and their administrations is much different than wealthier parents of K-12 students.

The sheer number of schools alone in Pima County can be overwhelming. There are more than 350 schools in the county alone.

“A lot more options but with the more options comes a more difficult time filtering through the information, and really understanding what would be a great fit for their children,” said Evans.

The program aims to ensure that all Tucson families have the tools and support they need to engage and make informed decisions about their child’s education.

“Performance data from the state of Arizona will be listed there. Extracurriculars academic offerings will be there, special program supports, after school programs, whether there’s preschool on site,” said Evans.

Through surveys and support groups, the nonprofit learned parents needed an unbiased source they could trust.

“The schools do a great job at promoting their schools but things were overwhelming, there was too much information out there and it was taking a lot of time. Very much time taxed,” said Evans. “We wanted to solve that problem and simplify the process and come up with a place where parents can find everything they’re looking for in one place. Sort of a one-stop shop for families.”

As the population in Pima County grows, leaders at CIC believe this will benefit families who have another way to learn about district schools. Through their website, you can find information on district public schools, public charter schools, and private schools.

“With so many choices and so many options, it becomes a real challenge for people who are new here. Just moved into the state, maybe they work at the base, refugee families, immigrant families that are really brand new to the educational landscape,” said Evans. “Even brand new young families entering kindergarten for the first time. It’s a really difficult thing to do to filter through, so this site will certainly help those families understand both the educational landscape, and see what schools may be available to them. To see what opportunities lie in the walls of those schools, how the system works, deadlines, enrollment timelines, and support navigating that system.”

For the next 90 days, you can help CIC by providing feedback on their site. There you can find surveys regarding the content provided and how easy it was for you to find information.

There’s also a place where you can make requests for more information that was not provided.

