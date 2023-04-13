Man pleads guilty to threatening Maricopa County election official, former attorney general

WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) — An Iowa man pleaded guilty Thursday to sending threatening messages to a Maricopa County election official and a former state attorney general. Mark A. Rissi, 64, entered guilty pleas to two counts of making a threatening interstate communication.

According to court documents, on Sept. 27, 2021, Rissi left a voicemail message for Clint Hickman, current chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. “Hello Mr. Hickman, I am glad that you are standing up for democracy and want to place your hand on the Bible and say that the election was honest and fair. I really appreciate that. When we come to lynch your stupid lying Commie [expletive], you’ll remember that you lied on the [expletive] Bible, you piece of [expletive]. You’re gonna die, you piece of [expletive]. We’re going to hang you. We’re going to hang you.”

On Dec. 8, 2021, Rissi left another voicemail for then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “This message is for Attorney General Mark Brnovich … I’m a victim of a crime. My family is a victim of a crime. My extended family is a victim of a crime. That crime was the theft of the 2020 election. The election that was fraudulent across the state of Arizona, that the attorney general knows was fraudulent, that the attorney general has images of the conspirators deleting election fraud data from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors computer system. Do your job, Brnovich, or you will hang with those [expletive] in the end. We will see to it. Torches and pitchforks. That’s your future, [expletive]. Do your job.”

FBI agents arrested Rissi in October of last year. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 26 and faces up to five years in prison for each count.

“Public officials who administer the most fundamental aspect of our democracy – elections – must be able to do their jobs free from illegal threats,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “As today’s guilty plea demonstrates, our Election Threats Task Force, working with partners across the nation, will continue to hold accountable those who unlawfully threaten election workers.”

