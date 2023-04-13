Marana Town Council gets update on new Community Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new recreation center is in the works in Marana.

On Wednesday, April 12th, town council members got an update on the new community center, which will be located near the Marana Municipal Complex.

The new site will be located on the corner of Marana Main Street and Bill Gaudette Drive.

According to Wayne Barnett, Deputy Director of Marana’s Park and Recreation, the project has been years in the making.

He said the town saw a need for a facility back when the master plan was finished.

With more young families moving to Marana, Barnett said, it’s important to have a space for all the town’s programs to thrive.

The center will be 60-thousand square feet. It will include three indoor basketball courts, an indoor walking track, a lap swimming pool, and a play pool filled with slides for kids.

The pool will be open year-round, giving the town a chance to hold Aqua Aerobics Class for seniors throughout the year.

Barnett tells 13 News there will also be an e-gaming Room, giving young people a safe place to play video games and connect with friends.

Most importantly, Barnett said the center will give people living in Marana the chance to stay in Marana.

“We heard time and time again from families that have to drive to Tucson to take their kid to practice for volleyball or basketball or other types of indoor activities that we just don’t have the facilities for at this time,” Barnett said. “We know there is a need now and as soon as we are able to open those doors we’ll be able to fill the space with Marana residents because they have been hungry.”

Barnett is excited to get the multi-million dollar project off the ground because he believes the new facility will be a meeting space for generations to come.

If everything goes as planned, officials hope to break ground on the new recreation center by this summer and have it completed by the Spring of 2025.

