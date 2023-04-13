Nonprofit feeling impact of high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gas prices are spiking again in Arizona. They’re now nearly as high as one year ago when they shot upward following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Industry experts say refinery maintenance in the southwest and more demand are cutting into supply.

The high gas prices especially hurt those who drive as part of their jobs, including the Interfaith Community Service mobile food pantry.

Brandon Miller has been operating the Interfaith Community Service food truck for a year and a half, delivering food to people who need it most around Pima County.

But thanks to soaring gas prices, it’s become more expensive to keep the truck operating. As of the last fill-up, it cost $150 to refuel.

“I’ve already filled up twice this month,” Miller said. “Normally I fill up twice a month and I’m already at my two times a month and it’s just half because I have to maintain the climate.”

Because food inside the truck has to be kept cold, the truck has to remain running. Tom McKinney, the CEO of Interfaith Community Services, said because of this they’ve had to make some hard decisions.

“We’ve tried to expand routes because there’s a lot of food deprivation around Tucson. This truck is the saving grace for a lot of people who need the food brought close to them,” McKinney said. “So, they don’t have to use gas to get to our food bank up on Ina (Road), but we have to make choices. How many places can we go? How much food can we purchase?”

McKinney also said ICS depends on food and cash donations to help keep the truck running. While they are trying to keep up with costs he knows the families they serve are trying to do the same,

“It’s no different than any family that’s suffering from this right now,” he said. “You have to choose. Can I buy food? Can I buy gas? Can I pay my rent? You see all these people come together. And when something goes down something comes back up.”

The mobile food pantry runs four times a week and people who need it can come and get food two times per month.

ICS is always looking for volunteers and donations, if you’d like to help you can find out more information here.

Here’s the truck’s upcoming schedule:

Tuesday: 8:30-10:00 a.m. Connection Pointe Church (4314 N. Romero Road)

Starting June 7, Wednesday (1st and 3rd every month): 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rincon Congregational UCC (122 N. Craycroft Road)

Starting June 14, Wednesday (2nd and 4th every month): 8:30-9:30 a.m. Greater Emmanuel Grace Apostolic Church (1850 W. San Marcos Boulevard)

Thursday: 8:30-10:00 a.m. New Spirit Lutheran Church (8701 E. Old Spanish Trail)

Friday: 8:30-10:00 a.m. Unleashed Christian Church (265 W. Valencia Road)

