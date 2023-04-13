Red Flag Warning days bring potential of more wildfires

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With a Red Flag Warning in effect, there comes the possibility of more wildfires happening in the coming days.

If a fire does start on a red flag day, it has the potential to spread rapidly, making it harder for crews to contain.

“It does add a lot of challenges because, during red flag weather, the winds will usually be higher, the temperatures hotter and with the brush and material that is burning, the fire spreads faster. So that does change how we would potentially fight the fire,” Golder Ranch Fire District firefighter/paramedic Jesse Behunin said.

Therefore, local wildfire agencies are working to spread awareness of how people can do their part. Behunin said it is important that people stay up to date on when a Red Flag Warning is issued.

“The main thing is to pay attention to the bans and cautions that are issued by fire departments, the U.S. Forestry Service, because all of those things will help prevent potential causes of wildfires,” Behunin said.

People should also be cautious about what they are doing outside of their homes and around town.

“Be cautious of hooking up a trailer, sparking chains, what you throw on the side of the road, ignition sources, because those are all preventable causes to a wildfire,” Behunin said.

Officials said that if a fire starts, it has the potential to make their job harder.

“Red flag days are especially hard for us because we’re fighting obviously the weather here in Tucson. We have high temperatures. Red flag warnings are also in effect when the Rh’s are at their lowest,” Northwest Fire District Wildland Coordinator Scott Peru said. “So that means there’s no moisture in the fuels, and adding a little bit of wind to that can really make our job harder because that wind carries that fire through those light flashy fuels really fast.”

But there are ways that people can do their part in preventing fires from happening in the first place.

“What we ask is to reduce those flashy fuels next to your home. So those dead grasses, cut them down to the ground. Also, a good thing to do is, is to be able to cut that grass up from underneath the trees and trim up your trees,” Peru said.

Peru also said to keep home gutters clean, store wood away from the house, and keep a garden hose with a nozzle on standby just in case.

But in case of a fire, Peru said it is best if people are prepared beforehand, by following the Ready, Set, Go program. In the Ready phase, Peru is asking people to already have a plan in place.

“One of the things you can do to prepare is you can build an emergency kit at home that has food and water for your family for 72 hours,” Peru said.

And in the event of an evacuation, Peru said it is important that you listen to directions from the local authorities in charge and inform them of your evacuation.

“It would be a good idea to leave a note on their home to say that they left the area, so emergency crews know that they’re gone and they’re not a threat in with a wildfire in their area,” Peru said.

In the event of a fire, officials asked that you do not try to put it out yourself. You should immediately call 911 and not assume that someone else already has.

For more information on fire prevention and safety visit the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management website here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.