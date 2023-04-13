Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The results are in on what the mysterious orange liquid is in an area outside of Prescott, and it’s not dangerous. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said on Wednesday it tested the water and soil of the orange goo surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker and found the orange color is due to naturally occurring iron. When exposed to air, it forms iron oxide, which is orange or red in color.

ADEQ workers tested the water and soil samples earlier this month for a variety of metals, arsenic, cyanide and pH and found none of them were hazardous. They also confirmed the surface water meets quality standards for people who want to recreate in the creek. As for the soil, ADEQ says all elements were well below state cleanup standards, and arsenic levels were consistent with levels that naturally happen in highly mineralized areas in Arizona. The test results meant that there didn’t need to be any cleanup. However, ADEQ still cautioned people to stay away from the area near the Sheldon Mine.

The orange liquid was discovered surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker, Arizona,...
The orange liquid was discovered surrounding the former Sheldon Mine in Walker, Arizona, roughly 11 miles from Prescott.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
How hot will this year’s summer get?
How hot will this year’s summer get? Experts weigh in on record-breaking heat
The crash happened at East Broadway Boulevard and South Randolph Way on Tuesday, April 11,...
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Reid Park
While it may be pretty to look at, it can cause a rash similar to poison ivy if you come in...
Scorpion Weed: Be cautious of this purple flower
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt

Latest News

TUSD’s Cyber Shutdown: Staffers share experience in classroom and district explains mistakes made
TUSD’s Cyber Shutdown: Staffers share experience in classroom and district explains mistakes made
FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., gives a speech at a Black History Month dinner hosted by the...
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee
Karen Ivery
Cincinnati-area woman demands ‘reparations’ from Target employees, police say
School Safety Program pushes for more school resource officers on campuses across Arizona
School Safety Program pushes for more school resource officers on campuses across Arizona