Tubelis reportedly entering NBA draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Wildcats’ Men’s basketball team appears to be losing junior Azuolas Tubelis.

ESPN reports Tubelis said he plans to enter the 2023 NBA draft.

The 6′11′' forward form Lithuania averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for the Wildcats this last season.

He helped the Wildcats earn a Number 2 seed in the NCAA tournament where Arizona was upset by Number 15 seed Princeton in the first round.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.