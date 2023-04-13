Woman dies after struck by vehicle in March

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police on Thursday, April 13, released details about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian last month.

Pansy Lisa Martinez, 50, died March 20, a day after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Wilmot and East Golf Links Roads.

Martinez was struck by a westbound car while she was crossing Golf Links on the east side of the intersection. She was in a crosswalk, but police say she was walking against the green traffic signal for east/west traffic.

An officer from TPD’s Impaired Driver Enforcement unit determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash and no charges or citations were issued.

Police say crossing the street against a traffic signal by the pedestrian was the major contributing factor to the crash.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.