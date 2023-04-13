Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman dies after struck by vehicle in March

A woman died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Golf Links and South...
A woman died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Golf Links and South Wilmot roads in March.(Pixabay via MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police on Thursday, April 13, released details about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian last month.

Pansy Lisa Martinez, 50, died March 20, a day after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Wilmot and East Golf Links Roads.

Martinez was struck by a westbound car while she was crossing Golf Links on the east side of the intersection. She was in a crosswalk, but police say she was walking against the green traffic signal for east/west traffic.

An officer from TPD’s Impaired Driver Enforcement unit determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash and no charges or citations were issued.

Police say crossing the street against a traffic signal by the pedestrian was the major contributing factor to the crash.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
The crash happened at East Broadway Boulevard and South Randolph Way on Tuesday, April 11,...
Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Reid Park
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for our area.
ACTION DAY: Red Flag Warning issued for Tucson for Thursday
File Graphic
Pedestrian killed in Tucson crash
Source: (PxHere)
University of Arizona College of Law canceled all in-person classes on Monday

Latest News

Cyberattacks against the education sector ramped up during the pandemic as schools moved to...
TUSD’s Cyber Shutdown: Staffers share experience in classroom; district explains mistakes made
Gas prices squeeze food drivers
Nonprofit feeling impact of high gas prices
High pollution advisory issued for Rillito Thursday
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize...
Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House