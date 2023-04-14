Advertise
Car crashes into power pole; Prince Road restricted west of Flowing Wells Road

A power pole was damaged in a crash on West Prince Road near North Flowing Wells Road in Tucson...
A power pole was damaged in a crash on West Prince Road near North Flowing Wells Road in Tucson early on Friday, April 14.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police have closed a portion of West Prince Road after a power pole was damaged in a crash.

Police say westbound Prince will be restricted to one lane from North Flowing Wells Road west to North Iroquois Avenue to allow crews to repair the pole.

The pole was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it just after 4 a.m.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, according to police.

