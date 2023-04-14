Car crashes into power pole; Prince Road restricted west of Flowing Wells Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson police have closed a portion of West Prince Road after a power pole was damaged in a crash.

Police say westbound Prince will be restricted to one lane from North Flowing Wells Road west to North Iroquois Avenue to allow crews to repair the pole.

The pole was damaged when a vehicle crashed into it just after 4 a.m.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, according to police.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.