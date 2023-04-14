Crash closes portion of I-19 South of Tucson.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that I-19 northbound South of Tucson is closed due to a crash.

The closure is at kilometer 87 (milepost 54).

ADOT has advised drivers to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

According to ADOT, the southbound lanes are not affected.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

