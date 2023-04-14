Advertise
Crash closes portion of I-19 South of Tucson

Crash closes portion of I-19 South of Tucson.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that I-19 northbound South of Tucson is closed due to a crash.

The closure is at kilometer 87 (milepost 54).

ADOT has advised drivers to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

According to ADOT, the southbound lanes are not affected.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

