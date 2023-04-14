Advertise
FAA to better manage air travel disruption caused by space launches

FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space...
FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration is working to make sure space launches cause fewer disruptions for commercial air travel.

The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned. Many launches happen in Florida, which is one of the busiest regions for air travel.

The FAA says going forward when reviewing launch applications, it will consider how many flights and passengers would be impacted.

The agency says it will favor overnight launches and try to avoid holiday travel periods.

FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said there were a record number of space launches last year, and this year could see double the launches.

