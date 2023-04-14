Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny, cool, and a bit breezy Friday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Plentiful sunshine returns Friday, but high temperatures will stay cool – just topping out in the 70s! Breezy conditions likely by the afternoon, but wind gusts will not be as strong as they were Thursday. Sunny skies linger through the weekend with seasonable highs in the low 80s Saturday warming to near 90° Sunday. A trough to our north will cool temperatures a few degrees – back into the mid 80s – starting Tuesday of next week with breezy afternoons.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY:  Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:  Sunny skies with a high near 90°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

