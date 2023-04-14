Pima County deputies searching for missing woman on Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman on Mt. Lemmon.

Crystal Blackwell, 54, is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair with black streaks.

Blackwell walked in an unknown direction away from her Rose Canyon campsite at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13. She left with a tan pit bull mix.

She was last seen wearing black camouflage jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on Blackwell’s location is urged to call 911.

