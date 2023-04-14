Police search for vehicle in deadly South Tucson hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The South Tucson Police Department released new information about a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Thursday evening, April 13.

South Tucson police responded to a call about a pedestrian hit just south of 27th St. on 6th Avenue about 7:15 p.m.

Police say a witness, an adult male was hit while in the roadway by a car that was heading south on 6th Avenue.

Police say the driver left the scene.

Police said it is unknown if the male was in a crosswalk.

South Tucson police say the man died at the scene. The victim is not being identified pending family notification.

The South Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is encouraged to call 88-Crime (520-882-7463).

The vehicle is described as a dark green-colored SUV, possibly a 2001-2005 Toyota Sequoia.

