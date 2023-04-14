Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police search for vehicle in deadly South Tucson hit-and-run

Hit and Run
Hit and Run(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The South Tucson Police Department released new information about a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Thursday evening, April 13.

South Tucson police responded to a call about a pedestrian hit just south of 27th St. on 6th Avenue about 7:15 p.m.

Police say a witness, an adult male was hit while in the roadway by a car that was heading south on 6th Avenue.

Police say the driver left the scene.

Police said it is unknown if the male was in a crosswalk.

South Tucson police say the man died at the scene. The victim is not being identified pending family notification.

The South Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is encouraged to call 88-Crime (520-882-7463).

The vehicle is described as a dark green-colored SUV, possibly a 2001-2005 Toyota Sequoia.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for our area.
ACTION DAY: Red Flag Warning issued for Tucson for Thursday
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott
While it may be pretty to look at, it can cause a rash similar to poison ivy if you come in...
Scorpion Weed: Be cautious of this purple flower
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

In Southern Arizona, sellers are offering concessions that haven’t been seen in years.
Why homebuyers in Tucson have increased negotiating power
Why homebuyers in Tucson have increased negotiating power
Why homebuyers in Tucson have increased negotiating power
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in an accident near Park Avenue and Ajo Way in Tucson on...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash at Park, Ajo
Tucson Police searching for missing man
Tucson Police searching for missing man