Restoration of fountain at El Presidio Park to be completed in late August

Restoration of El Presidio Park fountain
Restoration of El Presidio Park fountain(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Restoration efforts for the Clement El Presidio Fountain is expected to wrap up later this summer.

The fountain was shut down several years ago due to concerns about leaking and possible damage to the underground parking garage beneath it.

Right now, the fountain is surrounded by fencing, but city officials expect it to be returned to service by late August.

The restoration work, which officials estimated will cost about $600,000, includes all new electrical, plumbing and pump equipment.

The fountain’s location, El Presidio Plaza, is a place of overlapping — and sometimes confusing — jurisdictional responsibilities. The land, which is situated between the Historic Courthouse and City Hall, belongs to Pima County, as does the three-level parking garage below it. But the plaza itself, including the fountain, is the responsibility of the City of Tucson under an intergovernmental agreement with the County that has been in place for decades.

Built in 1971 to complement the new complex of government buildings surrounding El Presidio Plaza, the fountain was designed by French-American artist Charles Clement, who lived in Tucson from 1950 until his death in 1981. Clement created public art installations around Tucson, many of which remain today.

