Scientists at the University of Arizona develop a new way to measure wind, improving future weather forecasting

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Scientists at the University of Arizona have found a new one-of-a-kind way to measure wind by using data from two National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellites.

“Not only can we tell you what’re the winds at the top of Mount Lemmon but also much higher up, worldwide, even over oceans for the first time in the world,” said Xubin Zeng, Professor of Atmospheric Science.

Wind speed and direction provide clues for forecasting weather patterns. The new algorithm allows researchers to measure wind by using water vapor. This could help predict extreme events like hurricanes and storms.

“Water vapor you can not see with your eyes, you must use computers and satellites, machine-learning, bring them together and we get the winds,” said Zeng.

The two NOAA satellites used in the algorithm moved in the same direction separated by a 50-minute interval. They detected the water vapor movement through infrared radiation.

“We measured the first 3D global distribution of winds across the whole planetary atmosphere because before that, a lot of the places where there weren’t measurements, they used model data. This is the first time we were able to map with real observations of the wind throughout the whole planet,” said Dr. Amir Ouyed, Research Scientist.

This one-of-a-kind form of measurement will result in more precise weather forecasting. This will keep people more prepared during extreme weather events like hurricanes or tornadoes.

“In storms, the vertical distribution of storms matter. That’s very important to forecast storms because storms can be very destructive,” said Ouyed.

In southern Arizona, the new tool will be a game changer during monsoon season.

