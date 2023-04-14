TPD to host Southwest Police Motorcycle Training Competition.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Police Department is hosting the Southwest Police Motorcycle Training Competition that will take place on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, at the Kino Sports Complex at 2500 East Ajo Way from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The training competition is a fundraiser for Kent’s Heart and Hope Foundation which provides support for public safety personnel in critical times of need.

The event is free and open to the public.

Winning the competition is significant for the competing law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.