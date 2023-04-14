Advertise
Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima County Sheriff’s Department seized what deputies believe to be fentanyl from an SUV following a traffic stop at Interstate 10 Wednesday, April 12.

During the investigation, K-9 Rikki was alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor near the spare tire.

Deputies cut the tire open and located multiple packages of suspected fentanyl pills. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says the weight was 61.60 pounds, which equals approximately 274,000 pills.

