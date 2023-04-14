Tucson man sentenced for human trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps sentenced Adrian Duran-Estrada, 39, to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Zipps also fined Duran-Estrada $20,200.

From at least May 2019 through May 2021, Duran-Estrada conspired with co-defendants, using WhatsApp, text messages, and voice calls to coordinate the trafficking efforts in southern Arizona. Examples of Duran-Estrada’s actions in furtherance of the conspiracy include:

On May 30, 2019, Duran-Estrada coordinated the transport of 10 undocumented non-citizens, who were later apprehended by Border Patrol agents on Highway 286 near Sasabe, Arizona. Later that same day, a juvenile co-conspirator became lost and died in the desert east of the highway while attempting to guide another group at the direction of Duran-Estrada.

On June 7, 2019, Duran-Estrada coordinated with co-defendant Bruce Rivera to pick up two people near San Miguel, Arizona, including providing Rivera with GPS coordinates to locate them. Rivera was stopped by Border Patrol agents before he was able to pick them up.

On July 23, 2019, Duran-Estrada coordinated with co-defendants Kaitlan Cox and Arturo Alday Cordova to pick up a group near Sasabe, Arizona.

A May 4, 2021, search of Duran-Estrada’s residence revealed evidence that, in November 2020, Duran-Estrada knowingly possessed a .22 caliber rifle that he allegedly used to poach a deer on the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge. At the time Duran-Estrada possessed the firearm, he was a convicted felon, having previously been convicted of two separate felony offenses.

Cox was previously convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and sentenced to 27 months in prison

Cordova was previously convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Rivera was previously convicted of attempted transportation of illegal aliens and was sentenced to a term of three years’ probation.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.