Tucson Police arrests suspect following drug investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect following a drug investigation.

46-year-old Wilbert Broussard faces charges of drug sales and is being held without bond.

Police say the investigation started in February.

Officers and the Eastside Community Response Team served a search warrant at a storage unit and Broussard’s home April 7.

TPD says they recovered more than 19,000 fentanyl pills AKA “blues” from a storage unit.

Almost 2 ounces of meth were also recovered in the investigation.

