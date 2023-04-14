Tucson Police arrests suspect following drug investigation
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect following a drug investigation.
46-year-old Wilbert Broussard faces charges of drug sales and is being held without bond.
Police say the investigation started in February.
Officers and the Eastside Community Response Team served a search warrant at a storage unit and Broussard’s home April 7.
TPD says they recovered more than 19,000 fentanyl pills AKA “blues” from a storage unit.
Almost 2 ounces of meth were also recovered in the investigation.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.