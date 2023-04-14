Advertise
Tucson Police arrests suspect following drug investigation

The Tucson Police Department said Wilbert Broussard, 46, has been arrested on several drug...
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect following a drug investigation.

46-year-old Wilbert Broussard faces charges of drug sales and is being held without bond.

Police say the investigation started in February.

Officers and the Eastside Community Response Team served a search warrant at a storage unit and Broussard’s home April 7.

TPD says they recovered more than 19,000 fentanyl pills AKA “blues” from a storage unit.

Almost 2 ounces of meth were also recovered in the investigation.

