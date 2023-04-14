Tucson Police searching for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are asking for public’s help to find a missing man.

Police say 66-year-old Russell Higgins was last seen this morning, April 14, at five near E. Speedway Blvd. and N. Camino Seco.

He is described as six-feet tall and 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap.

Please call 911 if he is located.

