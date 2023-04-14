Tucson Police searching for missing man
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are asking for public’s help to find a missing man.
Police say 66-year-old Russell Higgins was last seen this morning, April 14, at five near E. Speedway Blvd. and N. Camino Seco.
He is described as six-feet tall and 180 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap.
Please call 911 if he is located.
