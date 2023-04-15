Fact Finders: Should you get a gas card?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With gas prices rising yet again - does it pay to get a gas card?

The 13 News Fact Finders asked Bankrate’s expert on the topic, senior industry analyst Ted Rossman.

”It’s definitely worth it,” Rossman said, “But it may not be the card you think. The gas station-branded cards I often see something like five or ten cents off a gallon and in the Tucson area. That’s only about two percent, even on the high end.”

Rossman recommends a general rewards card for more cash back or points. Gas cards don’t usually carry a fee, but there are caveats: They can be hard to qualify for, and the interest is typically higher than other credit cards. Rossman says, for folks who shop at warehouse stores like Sam’s Club and Costco, those cards could be a sweet spot, because you’ll save on lots of things you need to buy. Of course, you must be a member.

Still, if you don’t have great credit, but you drive a lot, gas branded cards are often easier to get - and you can always use them for convenience store items, too. Find more of the best gas credit cards here.

