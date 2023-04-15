FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps for the Red and Blue Spring Game at Arizona Stadium
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A warming trend with lighter winds is expected through the weekend. Above normal temperatures Sunday and Monday will lower to near normal for the rest of next week.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.