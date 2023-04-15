FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and warm temps for the Red and Blue Spring Game at Arizona Stadium

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A warming trend with lighter winds is expected through the weekend. Above normal temperatures Sunday and Monday will lower to near normal for the rest of next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

