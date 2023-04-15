Grand Canyon University Tucson partners with American Red Cross for its first-ever blood drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -For the first time, Grand Canyon University’s (GCU) accelerated Bachelor of Nursing program in Tucson is teaming up with the American Red Cross for the campus’s first blood drive. The partnership was developed as a new learning experience for students.

The blood drive also helps to increase donations before the summer months, when the need for blood can be most critical.

“We lose a lot of our snowbirds when people head back to those nice summer locations, and during the summer our blood donations really do drop,” said Georgi Donchetz, a donor recruitment associate for the American Red Cross. “So that’s why we’re really excited to be working with the GCU campus to get younger people who are here all year round.”

The blood drive also offered the opportunity for others to donate for the very first time. Danielle Edwards, GCU Tucson’s Director of Nursing Services, is among the group of new donors.

“Because I lived in Germany in the 1980′s, there was a deferral for a long time,” she said. “The American Red Cross recently brought that up, so it was really exciting as an individual who could finally donate and help save lives.”

Nursing students had a chance to participate in the drive as well. Some donated blood while others helped check in patients. The blood drive also gave them a chance to observe techniques used by the Red Cross phlebotomists to help them learn how to take blood one day.

Hannah Leathers, a nursing student at GCU Tucson, was one of several students who were at the blood drive.

“I haven’t learned quite yet how to draw blood or anything like that, but hopefully very soon, I’ll be able to apply those skills very soon,” she said.

Edwards says that she hopes to work with the American Red Cross again in the future to set up more blood drives for community members to donate.

For information on donor eligibility and more, visit the American Red Cross’s website.

