High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say

A 17-year-old in Maine died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Officials in Maine say a high school student died on Friday while hiking at a national park.

WABI reports that Bryce Basso, 17, was a student at the Brewer High School

According to officials, Basso fell about 25 feet while he was hiking with friends near the Otter Cliff area in the Acadia National Park.

Park rangers, police and fire crews responded to the park around noon. They located Basso and performed CPR, but the boy ultimately died.

Basso’s official cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

Counselors are being offered to Brewer High School students for support.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

