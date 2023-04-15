RV sales are skyrocketing as southern Arizonans struggle to pay for rent or mortgage

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News)-As housing prices rise, more people in Southern Arizona are opting for a cheaper housing option on wheels.

James Reffruschinni, Sales Manager at Freedom RV said sales are skyrocketing.

“We probably sell one to two full-time units a week,” said Reffruschinni.

It may not sound like a lot but in comparison to sales before the pandemic, Reffruschinni said it’s night and day.

“You would do a couple a month for somebody that was going to live in it full-time, but outside of that they were mostly for vacations or winter visitors,” said Reffruschinni.

The increase in sales has to do with inflation, the price of living, and the lack of affordable housing in Southern Arizona.

“We had a young military family that’s in the Air Force here locally and their monthly rent jumped up to well over $2,000 a month, and they got a brand new fifth wheel and it was costing them $800 a month so they were saving quite a bit of money every month,” said Reffruschinni. “It gives them the freedom if they get transferred to just take off and go.”

For the folks at South Forty RV Ranch off Orange Grove Road and Thornydale, the last thing they want to do is take off and go.

“The people are fabulous; we get together at least on a weekly basis,” said Penny Johnson, a full-time resident.

All while saving a pretty penny on rent or mortgage.

“Most of the parks we’ve found, especially here we do an annual which is about half of what rent would be,” said Joel Everts, a full-time resident.

Many residents are retired or have a job that allows them to work from home.

“They allowed me to set up a shed for my business, so I have a “She-Shed,” said Johnson.

Others think this lifestyle is the smartest and most enjoyable way to live during this economy, but Eric Gibbs, President of Arizona Realtors says, don’t make a permanent decision when the market won’t be this high forever.

“I know my realtor counterparts are staying very positive with this market. This is the opportunity to make sure you have a good conversation with them and allow them to help you navigate this process. Lenders are doing it too. Helping you find the best programs available for you to purchase homes you’re able to get into at this time because this too will pass,” said Eric Gibbs, President of the Arizona Realtors.

And for those considering the RV Lifestyle, Johnson said to try renting an RV first.

“You can rent one and see what you think. It’s close quarters for sure so you better like each other before you do that. Give it a try, see what you think and if you absolutely love it, go buy one, you don’t have to buy brand new. And if you hate it, you turn it in at the end of the week or month and go back to what you were living in before,” said Johnson.

