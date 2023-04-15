University of Arizona updates community on new safety procedures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona administration on Friday, April 14, held the first in what promises to be several open meetings to let the community know the progress it’s making towards making the school safer.

The meeting, which ran more than an hour, was an opportunity for President Dr. Robert Robbins to address the faculty, students and community following a scathing report which was commissioned following the shooting death of Thomas Meixner , a well-loved and respected professor.

Dr. Thomas Meixner was killed in a shooting on the University of Arizona campus on Oct. 5, 2022. (Meixner Family)

The PAX Group report, which can be read in full HERE , outlined 33 improvements the school should make to improve communications and reassure the campus that it’s a safe place.

Friday’s meeting outlined some of the accomplishments, including the appointment of Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson.

Patterson will report directly to Robbins while the University Police Department will report to Patterson.

“This is not something that’s necessarily unique to the University of Arizona,” Patterson said. “This is a problem the city of Tucson is dealing with, the state of Arizona is dealing with, the United States is dealing with.”

Campus shootings have become more common in recent years and the university needs to be prepared.

“University-wide we’re going to have sessions for active shooter training and all hazards,” Robbins said.

The threat assessment management team, which according to the report failed prior to the shooting, will be overhauled and an incident command system will be updated.

“The primary goal, I’ve always said, my job is to make sure our campus is safe for our faculty, students, and any visitors that happen to come on our campus,” Robbins said.

The goal is to assure the public, students and staff that they have nothing to fear on campus.

It will encourage anyone who feels they’ve been threatened to report it so it can be immediately investigated, which had been a failure in the past.

“The university should do a better job of assessment and management and how to communicate better so that the entire university community knows about these threats,” Robbins said.

This is the first of several meetings the UA said it will hold on a periodic basis. The next one will be held in about two weeks. The meetings will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@uarizona

