‘All in for Autism’ event brings out dozens of families

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -As the prevalence of autism rises, the Autism Society of Southern Arizona is working to create community connection and one way of doing that is through their annual “All in for Autism” event.

“It’s great because we got a chance to see that we’re not alone. It’s becoming more and more prevalent,” said participant Chris Reid. “But seeing that families are going through similar or even more harsh or sometimes even better situations. It’s nice to see that people from all walks of life are going through the same types of things.”

Reid and son Alaric were among dozens of families who showed up at Rillito Racetrack for this year’s event. Reid said it is great seeing more awareness being brought to the autism community.

“It’s amazing to see Tucson becoming much more aware and providing resources for families to help people with their children.”

This event is the organizations largest fundraiser. The money raised, allows the organization to continue providing all their programs free of charge.

Organizers also said the event is about creating a safe space to connect.

“The main point is to create a sensory friendly space. That is we’re not trying to crowd anybody in. It’s for the autistic community to come together and connect with one another, and have some fun and find their people,” said Autism Society of Southern Arizona executive director Kate Elliott.

Adults and kids had the chance to participate in various activities in a sensory friendly environment. Some activities that people enjoyed included art projects, science experiments and animal interactions.

Harlowe Salkowski was among the participants who enjoyed the day’s activities.

“Just walking around saying hi to the Autism Society, people that I know. Walking around, I got a pet a bunny, two bunnies,” said Salkowski.

Parents were also able to learn more about the organizations and resources available to them throughout Southern Arizona.

“It’s so hard to find schools and therapists and connect to things. So coming out to things like this allows you to talk to the people at the organization one after another and find what they do and how that works with your family. If that’s going to work for your child,” said Elliott.

While the event was only for a day, the Reid family is hoping to see more events like this one around town.

“It’s nice to see that Tucson has more. events surrounding it. It’d be great to see more events like this going on in the future,” said Reid.

Elliot said the community can look forward to a pride night in June, a possible art show in November and a sensory friendly Santa event just in time for Christmas.

