FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wrapping up the weekend by flirting with the 90s
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Expect above normal temperatures today and Monday then lower to near normal Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will also be breezy during the work week especially Tuesday and Wednesday.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.