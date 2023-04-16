Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wrapping up the weekend by flirting with the 90s

By Allie Potter
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Expect above normal temperatures today and Monday then lower to near normal Tuesday through Thursday. Winds will also be breezy during the work week especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

