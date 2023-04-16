Governor Hobbs meets with Tohono O’odham Nation leaders and tours extensive lands

SELLS, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tohono O’odham Nation was honored to welcome Governor Katie Hobbs to its lands for an official visit on Friday, April 14, 2023. She is just the second sitting Arizona Governor to make an official visit to the Nation. Governor Hobbs met with Nation leaders in Sells, AZ and toured the Nation’s extensive lands, including stops at the U.S.-Mexico border and the Nation’s Cultural Center & Museum in Topawa, AZ.

Governor Hobbs met with Chairman Ned Norris, Jr., Vice Chairwoman Wavalene Saunders, and the Tohono O’odham Legislative Council to discuss key issues facing the Nation, Indian Country, and Arizona. Topics included health care access, educational opportunities, building a sustainable water future, and the importance of preserving environmental and cultural resources for generations to come.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said “We are proud to welcome Governor Hobbs to the ancestral lands of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It was refreshing to have the opportunity to sit down together for true government-to-government conversations. As her first hundred days in office come to a close, Governor Hobbs has made it clear she is serious about addressing the important issues facing Arizona and Indian Country.”

In visiting the border and seeing firsthand the unique challenges in this region, Governor Hobbs reinforced her commitment to identifying meaningful solutions to secure border communities and the U.S. homeland. The tour included extensive briefings from federal and local law enforcement officials as well.

Chairman Norris went on to say, “Governor Hobbs and her team are to be commended. They are taking a common sense approach to identifying policies that work, and understand that actions speak louder than words.”

Friday’s visit is just the latest step in strengthening the positive working relationship between the Nation and the State of Arizona. The Tohono O’odham Nation will continue to work with Governor Hobbs and her administration to develop solutions to the challenges facing tribal citizens and all of Arizona.

