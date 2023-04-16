Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Iran: Jail terms for those behind downing of Ukraine flight

FILE - Debris are seen at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of...
FILE - Debris are seen at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2020. An Iranian court has sentenced an air defense commander allegedly responsible for the deadly downing of a passenger plane amid Iran-U.S. tensions several years ago, a state news agency reported Sunday, April 16, 2023.(Ebrahim Noroozi | AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian court has sentenced an air defense commander allegedly responsible for the deadly downing of a passenger plane amid Iran-U.S. tensions several years ago, a state news agency reported Sunday.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight in January 2020. The missile strike killed all 176 people on board and came as Tehran and Washington teetered on the brink of war.

The Guards commander who officials purport ordered the strike was sentenced to 13 years in prison, the official judiciary news outlet said.

Mizan said the commander did not follow protocols in the moments leading up to the shooting down of the plane. The commander was ordered to pay fines to families of victims, the report added.

Mizan said the court also sentenced two personnel allegedly involved in running the surface-to-air missile system Tor M-1 to one year in prison each.

After a lengthy series of hearings, the court sentenced at least seven other personnel and air defense officers to up to three years in prison. According to Mizan, the verdicts are appealable within 20 days.

The report did not identify any of the defendants by name or further details.

The judiciary news agency also said Iran’s government plans to pay $150,000 for each victim to their families. It did not elaborate on how this money will be delivered to the families.

The hearing sessions have faced international criticism since starting in 2021. At that time, an association of the victims’ families also criticized the hearing and cast doubts on the court’s legitimacy. The group also alleged that none of the defendants were present at hearings.

Just hours before the shootdown in January 2020, Iran had fired ballistic missiles at American bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RV sales are skyrocketing as southern Arizonans struggle to pay for rent or mortgage
RV sales are skyrocketing as southern Arizonans struggle to pay for rent or mortgage
Crystal Blackwell, 54, went missing from the Rose Canyon area on Thursday, April 13.
Pima County deputies searching for missing woman on Mt. Lemmon
Drivers see higher gas prices in Pima County vs. other places in Southern Arizona.
Drivers see higher gas prices in Pima County vs. other places in Southern Arizona
South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbert Broussard, 46, has been arrested on several drug...
Tucson Police arrests suspect following drug investigation

Latest News

One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
At least 6 people are dead and others are injured after shootings in Alabama and Louisville, KY.
Weekend mass shootings in multiple states
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, ‘multitude’ hurt in Alabama birthday party shooting
Rural Metro responding to a hiker rescue at Sabino Canyon.
Rural Metro responding to a hiker rescue at Sabino Canyon
Officials at an Ohio animal shelter said at least 25 dogs were euthanized due to a contagious...
Contagious virus leads to at least 25 dogs euthanized, animal shelter says