Pima Community College adds more aviation mechanics and technicians to the workforce

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sixty-two aspiring airline mechanics and technicians will now head into the workforce after graduating from Pima Community College Aviation Technology Program.

This is the first graduating class since expanding their facility in October 2022. Dean Greg Wilson said starting this summer, they will be doubling the number of students they work with.

“We’re actually beginning up to 10 cohorts of 25. So, we’re doubling to 250 students, and over 150 graduates each year, which will supply our local partners with the skill set skilled workforce that they need,” said Greg Wilson, dean of applied technology at Pima Community College.

Student speaker Isaac Thompson was among the 62 graduates who is planning to use his skills to help the workforce.

“All the airframe classes, all the hydraulics, all the electricity. All aircrafts run off electricity, and at the end of the day if you know the basic your just so much farther ahead, and this program has allowed me to be confident in my electrical knowledge,” said Isaac Thompson, Pima Community College graduate.

The aviation industry is still on the path to recovery following the pandemic. And while the pilot shortage has improved, one area still falling short is airline mechanics. Six hundred ten thousand new maintenance technicians will be needed to maintain commercial flights over the next 20 years, according to a report by Boeing.

Wilson said this program is one way to help alleviate this shortage.

“The skill set that they’re learning and leaving Pima with is essential to maintaining airlines across the country. And locally, it’s just important because we are building up the workforce here. And then also trying to attract new business here, which is great for the economy, which is great for all of,” said Wilson.

Wilson added that 85% of graduates will remain locally, 10% will stay in the state and 5% will be employed elsewhere.

“We sent them right down the street to Mitsubishi, Marana, the airlines, Sky West. We have a lot of partners locally and our students are in demand,” said Wilson.

Thompson added that the skills he learned through this program would not have been gained elsewhere.

“Pima is 100% unique. This program by far, the instruction, the classes, the instruction, the program, the airplanes we have. They are 30,000 feet above what I was looking at,” said Thompson.

Keynote speaker and first armless pilot Jessica Cox said the work the students accomplished through this program will be beneficial for years to come.

“The work that they’re doing is definitely needed. There’s a shortage of mechanics. And I know that as a pilot,” said Jessica Cox, keynote speaker. “It’s wonderful what they’re doing. It’s wonderful what they’ve learned. And I’m excited to see them out, out and maybe they’ll help me with my airplane one day.”

Wilson said for anyone interested in a career in aviation technology, plenty of options are available at Pima Community College. You can explore all the program options on their website here.

