Banner to hold active shooter training

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Banner University Medical Center-South on 2800 East Ajo Way will conduct active shooter training on Tuesday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The training will consist of Banner’s emergency response team which includes the Tucson Police, Tucson Fire, the County and others. The exercise will be interactive as there will be a mock staging of the shooting outside the hospital.

There will be police and fire presence, to give them an opportunity to work through the exercise to review their teams’ response and want the public of what’s happening.

The emergency response team will be testing response, run-hide-fight procedures, communications, and trauma and emergency department responses for an active shooter at the South Campus.

This training is an opportunity for the South Campus to walk through and practice response plans.

Banner said this exercise is essential to ensure they keep patients, team members and the community safe and informed.

