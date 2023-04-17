FBI report shows surge in fraud against seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new FBI report shows an increasing number of reports of fraud against people over the age of 60.

The report showed the total number of fraud complaints was more than 88-thousand, with monetary losses totaling more than $3 billion.

The FBI says the amount of monetary losses in 2022 was up 84% from 2021.

The report showed the average loss per victim was more than $35,000, with more than five-thousand victims losing more than $100,000.

The most common scheme was in the area of tech and customer support.

The FBI also reported an increase of more than 300% in investment fraud.

The FBI says that is largely due to the rising trend of crypto investment scams.

