FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near 90° to start the workweek, winds pick up

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies and above-average high temperatures return to start the workweek with an afternoon breeze. Breezy conditions pick up Tuesday and Wednesday as a system to our north knocks a few degrees off our highs; conditions remain dry. A warming trend moves in by the weekend with temperatures returning to the lower 90s in Tucson.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

