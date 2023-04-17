Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near 90° to start the workweek, winds pick up

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies and above-average high temperatures return to start the workweek with an afternoon breeze. Breezy conditions pick up Tuesday and Wednesday as a system to our north knocks a few degrees off our highs; conditions remain dry. A warming trend moves in by the weekend with temperatures returning to the lower 90s in Tucson.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
RV sales are skyrocketing as southern Arizonans struggle to pay for rent or mortgage
RV sales are skyrocketing as southern Arizonans struggle to pay for rent or mortgage
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbert Broussard, 46, has been arrested on several drug...
Tucson Police arrests suspect following drug investigation
Crystal Blackwell, 54, went missing from the Rose Canyon area on Thursday, April 13.
Pima County deputies searching for missing woman on Mt. Lemmon
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near 90° to start workweek, wind picks up
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near 90° by Sunday