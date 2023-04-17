FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near 90° to start the workweek, winds pick up
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly sunny skies and above-average high temperatures return to start the workweek with an afternoon breeze. Breezy conditions pick up Tuesday and Wednesday as a system to our north knocks a few degrees off our highs; conditions remain dry. A warming trend moves in by the weekend with temperatures returning to the lower 90s in Tucson.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
