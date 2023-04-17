Officials warn of texting while driving amid Distracted Driving Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. It is a time when public safety officials are on the lookout for people driving with their phones in their hand.

State Trooper Tim Vargo said for the month of April, if you get pulled over for having your phone in your hand, it’s an automatic ticket.

“April is a time for us to go ahead and hammer it home to the public and try to educate the public as much as possible,” he said

He said he personally sees many people looking at their phones when they are on the road. “There’s a lot of people out there that are just driving with their cell phones. Basically, their face is just buried in their cell phones.”

Executive Director of LOOK! Save A Life, Brendan Lyons echoed some of those same thoughts. He said it doesn’t take much for a quick glance at your phone to become a deadly situation.

“The average distraction is three to five seconds. When you’re driving at speeds of 45 to 55 MPH, that’s the equivalent to driving the length of a football field blindfolded,” Lyons shared. “The truth is, it doesn’t happen to you until it happens to you. And then it’s too late. You’ve either killed somebody, or you’ve injured yourself, or you’ve caused harm to somebody else’s family.”

Distracted driving doesn’t always have to be because of your phone. Lyons said it could be anything, whether that’s messing with the radio or putting on makeup while you’re behind the wheel.

“Distracted driving is defined as anything that takes your eyes off the road, your hands off the wheel, and your mind off the task of driving,” he said.

This isn’t just a big initiative for the month of April, but having your phone in your hand while your wheels are moving is actually against Arizona state law.

It says it’s illegal in Arizona to talk or text on the phone while driving unless the device is in a hands-free mode.

You can read more about the Hands Off law here.

