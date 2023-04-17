One hurt in crash on Columbus Boulevard at Magoo Road in Catalina
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CATALINA, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Catalina on Monday, April 17.
According to the Golder Ranch Fire District, the crash happened at North Columbus Boulevard and East Magoo Road.
Columbus was temporarily closed during the crash investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
