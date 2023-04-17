Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

One hurt in crash on Columbus Boulevard at Magoo Road in Catalina

One person was taken to the hospital after this crash on North Columbus Boulevard at East Magoo...
One person was taken to the hospital after this crash on North Columbus Boulevard at East Magoo Road in Catalina Monday, April 17.(Golder Ranch Fire District)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Catalina on Monday, April 17.

According to the Golder Ranch Fire District, the crash happened at North Columbus Boulevard and East Magoo Road.

Columbus was temporarily closed during the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt. (Courtesy: Silvia Martin)
GRAPHIC: At least 18,000 cattle killed in dairy farm explosion
RV sales are skyrocketing as southern Arizonans struggle to pay for rent or mortgage
RV sales are skyrocketing as southern Arizonans struggle to pay for rent or mortgage
The Tucson Police Department said Wilbert Broussard, 46, has been arrested on several drug...
Tucson Police arrests suspect following drug investigation
Crystal Blackwell, 54, went missing from the Rose Canyon area on Thursday, April 13.
Pima County deputies searching for missing woman on Mt. Lemmon
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

I-10 was closed near Willcox, Arizona, because of a crash Monday, April 17.
Crash closes I-10 near Willcox
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in an accident near Park Avenue and Ajo Way in Tucson on...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash at Park, Ajo
A power pole was damaged in a crash on West Prince Road near North Flowing Wells Road in Tucson...
Car crashes into power pole; Prince Road restricted west of Flowing Wells Road
Crash closes portion of I-19 South of Tucson.
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-19 South of Tucson