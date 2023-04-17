One hurt in crash on Columbus Boulevard at Magoo Road in Catalina

CATALINA, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Catalina on Monday, April 17.

According to the Golder Ranch Fire District, the crash happened at North Columbus Boulevard and East Magoo Road.

HAPPENING NOW: B-shift crews from Station 370 are responding to a crash at Columbus and Magoo. One patient is being taken to the hospital.



Columbus is temporarily closed and the crash is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SfjzsBZjSV — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) April 17, 2023

Columbus was temporarily closed during the crash investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

