Silver Alert issued for missing Sierra Vista man

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities in Arizona issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Jonathan Michael White, 75, is described as 6 feet, 170 pounds, gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen 9 a.m. Sunday, April 16, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at his home in the area of 400 block of Howard Drive.

White suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused and easily lost.

If you have seen him or have any information about him, please call the Sierra Vista Police Department at (520) 452-7500.

