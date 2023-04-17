Sugar Factory opening first Arizona restaurant in Glendale next month

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of America’s favorite restaurants for good eats and sweets is coming to the Valley next month! Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top entrees, legendary desserts, and hundreds of candy options, will open its first Arizona location at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale in May.

The new location will offer over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining with a bar area, private dining room, outdoor cafe, and walk-up ice cream bar.

“We’re celebrating more than 14 years serving the most decadent sweets and treats around the world, and we are so excited to introduce our fun, family-friendly brand to Arizona,” says owner Charissa Davidovici. “From our photo op walls to our staff, every element at Sugar Factory American Brasserie Glendale is designed to give guests a memorable, Instagrammable experience from the minute they walk into the minute they leave.”

Sugar Factory is a hotspot for celebrities with locations across the U.S., Dubai, and the Bahamas. The eatery will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner with menu options including Salted Caramel Pretzel Pancakes, Reese’s Pieces Churro French Toast, Carne Asada Taco, Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna roll, and Lobster Fajitas. Dessert includes Insane Milkshakes such as the Giggles Snickers Milkshake and the Cookie Monster Milkshake.

“Sugar Factory, an extravagant brand of interactive experiences, is a perfect pairing for Westgate Entertainment District – a destination for premier food and fun,” said Jessica Kubicki, marketing director for YAM Properties.

Sugar Factory in Glendale will be located at 9375 W Entertainment Blvd. The new location will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

