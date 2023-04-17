Suspect in fatal shooting of Tucson woman gets probation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspect in connection with the 2021 murder of Linda“Mamma Linda” Mendibles appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.

Authorities said Mendibles was found fatally shot near downtown Tucson on Oct. 20, 2021.

On May 10, 2022, Fabian Kristyan Montiel was arrested and charged with murder, prohibited possessor and tampering with evidence.

But Montiel had a change of plea hearing on Feb. 1, 2023, and he pleaded guilty only to the prohibited possessor and tampering charges. On Monday, he was sentenced to seven years probation on both counts.

13 News reached out to the Pima County Attorney’s Office and the Tucson Police Department about why the murder charge was dropped.

The TPD was only able to say that the case is still open and ongoing.

