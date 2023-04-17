Advertise
Suspect in fatal shooting of Tucson woman gets probation

Fabian Kristyan Montiel appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.
Fabian Kristyan Montiel appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A suspect in connection with the 2021 murder of Linda“Mamma Linda” Mendibles appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, April 17.

Authorities said Mendibles was found fatally shot near downtown Tucson on Oct. 20, 2021.

On May 10, 2022, Fabian Kristyan Montiel was arrested and charged with murder, prohibited possessor and tampering with evidence.

But Montiel had a change of plea hearing on Feb. 1, 2023, and he pleaded guilty only to the prohibited possessor and tampering charges. On Monday, he was sentenced to seven years probation on both counts.

13 News reached out to the Pima County Attorney’s Office and the Tucson Police Department about why the murder charge was dropped.

The TPD was only able to say that the case is still open and ongoing.

